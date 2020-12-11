Missing Kansas City 3-year-old found safe, mother in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old girl who disappeared last night has been found safe, and her mother is in police custody, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Noriyah has been located and she is safe. We were notified about 11:15a that she was located at a residence here in Kansas City and she is uninjured. There is an investigation underway at this time regarding Child Endangerment, the mother is in custody for investigation right now. We anticipate that a case file will be submitted today to the Prosecutor’s office for consideration of applicable charges. We’d like to thank everyone for the help getting the word out, and our numerous law enforcement partners around the metro area. Sgt. Jake Becchina, KCPD

EARLIER: Kansas City police searching for 3-year-old girl last seen near 38th and Highland

Police originally asked for help locating the child, Noriyah King, who was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the area of 38th Street and Highland Avenue. Police were notified and dispatched at 10:50 p.m.

Investigators then spent all morning Dec. 11 canvassing the area, which they taped off as a potential crime scene. She was finally located at about 11:50 a.m.

The girl’s mother, Kierra Lashay Harris, was taken into custody due to an ongoing investigation into potential child endangerment. Her car was towed from the scene early this morning. No charges have been filed at this time.

