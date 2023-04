KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man who disappeared Thursday and needs medical attention.

Detectives say 22-year-old Alex G. Gardner was last seen near N.W. 59th Terrace and Kirkwood Avenue.

Gardner is 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

KCPD believe Gardner may be driving a 2009 Honda CRV like this one. (Photo provided by KCPD)

Police believe Gardner may be driving a blue 2009 Honda CRV and likes to visit the areas near KCIA and the Plaza.

Police ask anyone who sees Gardner to call 911.