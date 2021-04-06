MISSING: Kansas City police looking for 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a preteen who has been missing since yesterday afternoon, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Lamaryah Brockman was last seen on April 5 around 4:30 p.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department. She was in the area of 92nd Street and Wallace Avenue wearing a gray and white sweat suit.

Brockman is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family said they are very concerned about her well-being. Police did not provide further information.

The KCPD asks anyone with information on her location to call 911 or the Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

