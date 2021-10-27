UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Police say the missing 17-year-old has been found safe.

—–

Kansas City Police Department are searching for a missing 17-year-old teen.

Jordan Fox was last seen on Monday at 3:00 p.m. wearing a yellow hoodie, purple pajama pants, glasses and crocks shoes. She is 5’6″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she was last seen in the area of 68th Street and Agnes Ave.

If you see Jordan, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.