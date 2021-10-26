MISSING: Kansas City Police searching for 29-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help locating a 29-year-old man.

Landon Isabell is 6’1″, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and has multiple tattoos on his arms and chest.

Family is worried about his mental wellbeing.

Isabell is possibly driving a 2017 white Honda HRV with a Missouri driver’s license plate JFOU1P

If you see the vehicle or Isabell, police are asking to contact the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.