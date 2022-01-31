KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Judith Clouse, 75, is 5-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds. She suffers from dementia and needs medication that she doesn’t have with her.

Officers first said Clouse was last seen at Bank Midwest near I-29 and Barry Road on Saturday. Investigators later updated the investigation and said she was actually last seen at the Bank Midwest at 4600 Shawnee Dr. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say she was with a woman in a blue Chevy Malibu at the time, but those close to Clouse say they don’t recognize the woman.

If you’ve seen Clouse since Saturday, police ask you to call 911.