OTTAWA, Kan. — The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old Kansas man was recovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.

Garrett Russell, who lives in Lawrence, was reported missing on Aug. 24 by a family member in Ottawa.

A white 2000 Toyota Camry was reported missing from his home with the Kansas license plate 619-GRX.

Tips sent to police suggest Russell may have been in areas around Kansas City, Kansas, and Osawatomie, Kansas between Aug. 24 – Sept. 2.

On Wednesday, police recovered the Camry in Linn County and a body was found nearby.

Police continue to investigate as the body has not yet been identified.

