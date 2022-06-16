SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicides of a mother and daughter from Spearville.

On Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Ford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 203 W. Avenue B in Spearville. When they got to the home, sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Spearville Police Department spoke to a man who reported that his girlfriend and daughter were missing.

Michael A. Peterson (Courtesy Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

While they were inside the house, the KBI said law enforcement officers noticed evidence that a crime had occurred in the home. The man, identified as Michael A. Peterson, 31, of Spearville, was detained for questioning.

Just before 4 p.m., the Ford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to investigate.

KBI agents and deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office began an extensive search for 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vasquez. They were later assisted by the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, authorities found Kayla’s body in rural Ford County. Then at around 5:40 a.m., the Aalilyah’s body was discovered in Kinsley. Autopsies will be conducted.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Peterson was arrested on suspicion of capital murder connected to the deaths of Kayla and Aalilyah Vasquez.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501.