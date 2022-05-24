KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 34-year-old man.

Police said John M. Smith was last seen Tuesday around noon at Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

Smith was last seen wearing a blue “KC” hat, unknown color jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

KCPD said they are concerned about Smith’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at (816)234-5220 or call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.