MISSING: KCPD looking for 2-year-old last seen Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 2-year-old boy last seen at about 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say Ventes Bailey was last seen in the 100 block of west 39th Street and is believed to be in the company of a 33-year-old woman, Ashlea Gray, also known as Pumpkin.

Bailey is 2-foot-5-inches tall, weights about 28 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow Nike t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone who sees Bailey or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

