KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police issued an alert on Saturday for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen near Vine Street.

TreVion Brown was last seen leaving a friend’s house on foot on March 23, located at 1325 Vine Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is Black with brown eyes and curly hair.

He was wearing a red coat and red pants and is known to frequent the Metro Bus System as his transportation.

Brown uses the Prospect and 31st Street buses the most, according to his mother.

If located, or able to provide any information, contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.