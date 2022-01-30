Update: Kansas City police say the 12-year-old boy has been found and is safe.

—

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking the public for help to locate an 11-year-old boy.

Arri Anthony was last seen Saturday at 3 p.m. in the area of 109th and North Wallace.

He was wearing a red hat, blue Nike Hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information or seen Anthony is asked to call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

