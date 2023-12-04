UPDATE: Phillip Harrison has been found and is safe, according to KCPD.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a 15-year-old boy.

Police said Phillip Harrison was last seen at 5:15 a.m. Monday at 421 E. 137th Street.

Harrison is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and black Converse.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or KCPD at (816) 234-5043.