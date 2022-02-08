KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Feb. 1st.

Caitlyn Horn is 5’7″, weighs 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen around 7 p.m. near 12th and Charlotte wearing a camo coat, black sweatshirt, camo pants, white shoes with a blue backpack.

Family told police that she requires medical attention and they are concerned for her well being.

Police ask anyone who has seen Horn or knows of her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

