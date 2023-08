KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 60-year-old man.

Mark Mitchell was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 27 in the 10900 block of Lydia Ave. around 9:45 a.m.

He was wearing dark gray shorts with red and gray tennis shoes. He could possibly be in the area of Red Bridge and Blue River.

He is 5’7, 170 lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If located, contact the the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.