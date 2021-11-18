UPDATE: Two missing children have been found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: The two missing children have been found safe, police said.

Great news!! Elicia and Maekoda have both been located and are safe! Thanks! — kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 18, 2021

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for two missing children last seen early Thursday morning.

Elicia Simpson, 9, and Maekoda Schinabarger, 10, were last seen in the area of northeast 42nd Street and North Bellaire Avenue at about 8 a.m.

Simpson was last seen wearing a green coat, black shorts, white tennis shoes and a grey backpack. Schinabarger was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black shorts.

Police ask anyone who sees them to immediately call 911 or KCPS’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5139.