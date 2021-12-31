MISSING: KCPD searching for missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say Christian Del Rio was last seen leaving his residence near 52nd Street and North Bristol Avenue around 11 a.m.

Del Rio is 17-years-old, 5′ 6″, and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black urban camo sweatshirt, black jacket, black sweat pants, and carrying a white and blue Under Armour duffle bag.

Anyone with information about Del Rio’s or who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.