MISSING: Lawrence police looking for 12-year-old last seen July 1

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old boy last seen around 5 p.m. on July 1, 2021.

Trenton Cale Eckles, Lawrence, was last seen Thursday at his home near 800 block of East 11th Street wearing a black T-shirt, black track pants and Adidas slide-in sandals.

Eckles is 5-foot-2-inches tall and about 110 pounds.

Lawrence police say he does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or has seen him is urged to call the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department at 785-832-7509 and reference case number L21030926.