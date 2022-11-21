LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man left home to visit his wife at a hospital, but never arrived.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issues an Endangered SILVER Advisory for 87-year-old Bernard Gene Zvacek Monday morning.

Zvacek is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Troopers believe he is wearing a flannel shirt, blue jacket, and jeans. Zvacek is hearing impaired and can be forgetful.

He left a home near Northwest Hillcrest Lane and Northwest O’Brien Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening and planned to drive to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.

Troopers said he is driving a burgundy 2020 Hyundai Palisade. The SUV has Missouri license plates XC9R9W.

Call 9-1-1 if you’ve seen Zvacek.

