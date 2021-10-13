Missing Lenexa man found dead near where abandoned vehicle was found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The missing Lenexa man last seen Oct. 2 was found dead in a wooded area near his abandoned vehicle on Tuesday.

Che Butterfield, 48, was least seen in the 4700 block of N. Holmes St. in North Kansas City, Missouri.

His white Honda Accord was found on Oct. 3 near the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, Butterfield had been dead for at least a week before his body was discovered by cadaver dogs.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating Butterfield’s death.