MISSING: Lenexa police looking for man last seen leaving home in an Uber

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old man last seen June 16 leaving his home in an Uber.

Police say Clayton G. Goldbach was last seen at about 5 p.m. that day leaving the 7800 block of Twilight Lane in Lenexa.

Goldbach is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and green long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, black and gold Adidas sandals and a backpack.

Goldbach’s family is concerned for his welfare and believe he may be staying in Kansas City area motels. He does not have a vehicle.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.