MISSING: Liberty police searching for 56-year-old man

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is looking for a missing 56-year-old man last seen on Friday, September 3.

Mike Parks was last seen at the Mini Mart in downtown Liberty. He is 5-foot-11-inches tall and about 220 pounds.

Parks has a shaved head and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Honda CRV with Missouri plates TG0E7P.

His family told police that he went fishing, but they were unable to find him at his usual spots.

If you see Mike or know where he is, call 911 or 816-439-4701.