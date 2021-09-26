UPDATE: Man still missing and juvenile found safe

UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. It is unclear if Montgomery has been found.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 30-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl last seen after midnight on Sunday.

Robert Montgomery, 30, is 5-foot-11-inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Saniya Brock, 5, is about 4-foot-tall with black hair and brown eyes and knows Montgomery as “Daddy”.

Brock was last seen wearing a green jacket with the word “Love” in purple lettering on it and a black baseball cap.

The family is concerned for the welfare of both of them.

If you see them, police urge you to call 911 or the Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.