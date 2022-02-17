**UPDATE: KCPD says 10-year-old Matayus Augustine has been found safe.**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old boy who was taken from Children’s Mercy Hospital by his mother, despite the medical advice given to her.

Matayus Augustine is 4-foot-6-inches tall, weighs about 85 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen a quarter before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the hospital.

Police say Augustine is in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees Augustine or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.