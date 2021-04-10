Missing: Olathe police looking for missing girl

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public help finding 14-year-old, Kimberlinn Max Chadwick. Kimberlinn is approximately five feet and seven inches tall, she weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday morning about 7 a.m. She was wearing a dark colored hooded shirt, black pants, and black and clear slide style sandals.

She is endangered due to her age and concerns that she may harm herself.

Anyone with information about Kimberlinn can call the Olathe Police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.