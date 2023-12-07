OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered due to a medical condition.

Ameera Harb was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 near College Boulevard and south Lone Elm Road.

Police said Harb is about 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green coat, orange pants, and carrying a purse.

Harb is listed as endangered due to a medical condition. If you see her, call the Olathe police department or the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.