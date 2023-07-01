Kaliyah Wiley, a 1-month-old, black female baby was last seen near E 91st St and James A. Reed with her father.

Kaliyah Wiley, a 1-month-old, black female baby was last seen near E 91st St and James A. Reed with her father, Charles Clifford Wiley on June 29.

According to KCPD, He made statements that he was going to drop the child off at a police station or a safe harbor.

The child has not been located at any safe harbor or police station in Missouri. Charles Wiley, who is in custody, is refusing to disclose the baby’s location.

Kaliyah’s family is concerned for her welfare.

If you see Kaliyah please contact KCPD missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.