OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about eight days.

His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.

Next of kin has been notified, and Camden County authorities have scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death for later this week.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.