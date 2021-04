INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old white female last seen in the 4200 block of South Noland Road in Independence, Mo. on April 2, 2021.

Amber N. Becknal has not made contact with family since April 2 and could be in the Oak Grove and Grain Valley area.

Missing Person: Amber Becknal pic.twitter.com/Pd5F31YOdx — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) April 9, 2021

Becknal is 5′ 1″, 100 pounds with blue hair and blue eyes. She has tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact 816-836-3600

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android