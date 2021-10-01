MISSING PERSON: North Kansas City Police searching for 16-year-old

Kansas City, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Jaython Jones.

Jones was reported missing On Sept. 28.

He was seen boarding a bus at North Kansas City High School and exiting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jones was last seen at a residence in North Kansas City on Sept. 25.

His cell phone was pinged near Klamm Park in Kansas City, Kansas, and near Briarcliff on the Missouri side.

For anyone who has any additional information, they’re encouraged to reach out to the North Kansas City Police Department at 816-274-6013.