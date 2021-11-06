MISSING PERSON: Prairie Village Police searching for 58-year-old man

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is searching for 58-year-old Scott Asselin.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 at 5:12 p.m., the police department received the call that Asselin was missing.

Asselin is six feet tall, has short greying hair, and has autism.

He was last seen wearing a light grey shirt with a white undershirt and black slacks.

His last known location was his residence in the 4400 block of W. 64th St, in Prairie Village just after 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Asselin likes to walk, and known to walk fast. He likes soda cans and trash and is known to focus on them.

He is mostly non-verbal but can say his name.

He works in the area of 105th St. and Lackman Rd. in Lenexa and has been known to walk there before.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with anyone with any information is urged to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-381-6464.