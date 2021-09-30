MISSING: Police searching for 23-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old woman that was last seen on Tuesday, September 28 near 12th Street and The Paseo.

Estella Dekaye was last seen wearing a pink and black floral print dress at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

She is 5-foot-7-inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The family told police they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who sees Dekaye is urged to call 911 immediately or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

