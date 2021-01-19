FOUND: Missing KC man with Alzheimer’s is safe

UPDATE: Terry Wolf has been found safe, police told FOX4.

EARLIER: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 78-year-old man with medical needs is missing on January 19, and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Terry Wolf, 78, was last seen early this morning at 12:30 a.m. in a tan Volkswagon, according to the Kansas City Police Department. His Missouri license plate reads VE2C5G.

Wolf was last known to be around 31st Street and Main. He stands 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.

He also has health conditions, including Alzheimer’s. He requires medicine and treatment.

Police asks anyone who finds Terry or his vehicle to please call 911 or the Missing Person Unit at 234-5136.