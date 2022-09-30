RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school on Wednesday.

Johnae Jones was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans on Wednesday, September 28. She stands 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Jones has black braided hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone who sees Jones or knows where she is, is urged to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.