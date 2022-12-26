KCPD says that 14-year-old Ronnetta Hattley hasn’t been since December 18, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police issued an alert on Monday for a missing/runaway teenage girl who hasn’t been seen since December 18.

KCPD is asking for people to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Ronnetta Hattley, who was last seen leaving the area of 3000 East 9th Street between Gladstone Avenue and Benton Boulevard, just south of Independence Avenue.

She’s 5’8″ and weighs 120 pounds. Police say the right side of her nose is pierced.

She was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, black jeans and white Nike Air Force One tennis shoes.

KCPD says if you’ve seen her or know where she is, call 911 or the Juvenile Section at (816) 234-5150.