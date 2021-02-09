Missing Overland Park woman found; police say FOX4 viewer called in tip

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police were searching for a woman with special needs last seen Monday night as freezing temperatures pervaded the metro, and say she was found Tuesday morning thanks to help from social media and a FOX4 viewer.

Chivon Ash-Vieu was found in the area of 106th and Mastin, about two miles from her home. A woman who recognized her from FOX4’s report earlier in the morning called police to alert her location.

Officers originally responded at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 8 to assist a mother who was trying to find her daughter. Her daughter was identified as Ash-Vieu, according to a statement from the Overland Park Police Department.

She has special needs and health issues that would make dealing with the extreme cold difficult, according to the police statement. She was taken to a hospital to get checked on for possible exposure.