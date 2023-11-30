KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert and is attempting to locate an 87-year-old man with dementia and schizophrenia.

Wayne L. Cunningham was last seen Tuesday evening after walking away from his secured care facility. He was seen around 8 p.m. at 904 East 68th Street in Kansas City.

Cunningham is described as standing 5’9” and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown or green jacket.

If you see or have heard of Cunningham’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043.