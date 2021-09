KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say are searching for two teens that were last seen Friday near Linwood Boulevard and Main Street.

Anigha Hill-Maynard, 14, and Jamyah Johnson, 12, are sisters that ran away from the area, according to police.

Hill-Maynard is 5-foot-7-inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the sisters is urged to call 911 immediately.