Missing Wisconsin woman, child possibly headed to Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are trying to find a missing woman and her child, who they believe is endangered.

Mayra Pacheco Murillo, 17, and her son Matthew Pacheco Murillo, 2, are missing from Madison, Wisconsin.

According to the Madison Police Department, Matthew suffers from epilepsy and is without his required medication.

They may be headed to the Kansas City area.

Mayra is described as 5-foot-tall, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Matthew is 2-feet, 11 inches and weighs 28 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.