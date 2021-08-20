Mission adopts new masking requirements inside city buildings

MISSION, Kan. — The Mission City Council unanimously approved an order to require masks inside city-owned facilities.

Residents will now need to wear a mask during public meetings and in public spaces like City Hall, as well as police and public works buildings. 

Masks will be encouraged but not required when a person is working out inside the Powell Community Center or inside a rental space at the community center. Guests will be required to wear a mask in all other public spaces within the community center. 

City council and commission meetings will continue in person at the Powell Community Center.

