Mission adopts new masking requirements inside city buildings

MISSION, Kan. — The Mission City Council unanimously approved an order to require masks inside city-owned facilities.

Residents will now need to wear a mask during public meetings and in public spaces like City Hall, as well as police and public works buildings.

Masks will be encouraged but not required when a person is working out inside the Powell Community Center or inside a rental space at the community center. Guests will be required to wear a mask in all other public spaces within the community center.

City council and commission meetings will continue in person at the Powell Community Center.