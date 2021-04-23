Mission approves changes to Johnson Drive in hopes of improving safety

MISSION, Kan. — After years of debate, Mission approved a plan to condense Johnson Drive from four lanes to three lanes in the city’s downtown area.

The council unanimously approved the plan from Nall to Lamar during its meeting Wednesday evening.

“For several years council has been concerned about traffic and pedestrian safety along Johnson Drive between Lamar and Nall Avenue,” Sollie Flora, councilmember, said.

After studying the issue, council decided a plan to turn the road into a two-lane road with dedicated turn turning lanes would be the best option.

“I think this is going to really improve the aesthetics and the walkability and accessibility for our businesses as well,” Nick Schlossmacher, councilmember, said

The change is expected to happen sometime next year as part of a larger road striping project.

