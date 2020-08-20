Mission Driver’s License office temporarily closed, suspected COVID-19 Case

MISSION, Kan. – The Mission Driver’s License Office is temporarily closed due to a suspected COVID-19 case.

The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) made the announcement on Thursday, August 20. The office located at 6507 Johnson Drive will be closed for the remainder of the week.

KDOR said it is following Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines.

To protect patient privacy, no further details will be released.

A KDOR representative will contact customers who have an appointment scheduled for this week and will reassign the appointment to another office or reschedule the appointment.

The Mission office is anticipated to reopen Monday, August 24.