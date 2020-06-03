Mission Gateway delayed again, this time due to coronavirus and lack of funding

MISSION, Kan. — A major construction project was stalled due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Mission officials announced the work on the Mission Gateway Project going in near Johnson Drive and Roe where the Mission Mall once stood will be paused indefinitely as the city and the developer try to find the money to continue.

Mission officials said they are unable to sell the bonds and the developer is unable to get the loan needed to continue the project.

They plan to move the construction equipment out and let these unfinished buildings sit until the that happens.

Cinergy Entertainment, the anchor tenant of the $225 million mixed use development, was expected to open this summer – that will not happen now.

The business is an entertainment complex where you can watch a movie, bowl, throw axes, do an escape room or zip line through the building.

The plan also called for a large food hall next to it for local chefs to serve tasty treats. And next to that apartments, offices, a parking garage and a hotel.

The developer considered building an aquarium soon after tearing down the Mission Mall, but then the 2008 financial crisis happened.

Years later, the developer tried to attract Walmart to build, but those plans also fell through.