Mission Hill man dies in crash on Ward Parkway in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man from Mission Hill has died in a single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway last night, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the 5200 block of Ward at 11:19 p.m. on May 6. Investigators discovered that a Volvo SUV had been driving north when the vehicle left the roadway.

Police believe the driver lost control and the vehicle struck a tree in the median. The driver and only person in the SUV died at the scene.

The victim was a 24-year-old man from Mission Hill. His name has not yet been released.

Police have also not released any information as to why or how the driver may have lost control.

