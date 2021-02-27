Mission, KS restaurant week aims to help businesses struggling through pandemic

MISSION, Kan. — Mission, KS is hosting its own restaurant week to support local businesses during the pandemic.

Lalo Alvarez, the owner of The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen, hopes it will give his restaurant some exposure.

Alvarez came to America from Mexico at the age of fourteen and worked in the kitchen of many restaurants.

Alvarez said he always dreamed to own his own.

When that dream came true in December of 2020, it was hit with a curveball, the pandemic.

“Me and my wife sat down, and we were like what do we do?” Alvarez said. “For us it was a big challenge because we didn’t know about COVID.”



Like The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen many local businesses suffered because of COVID-19.



Restaurant week aims to support mom and pop spots like coffee shops, bakeries and restaurants.



“When we get the opportunity like we do, I’m going to make sure they try my food and know what we doing at The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen,” Alvarez said.



Lalo’s restaurant is one of many businesses on the list.

Customers said they hope new people come out and support.

“I think it’s very important that we all support and help each other,” Adolfo Uriarte, a customer, said. “By doing that it will help keep the doors open.”



Alvarez said he never meets a stranger and looks forward to the new faces he’ll see this upcoming week.

All of the businesses apart of restaurant week are:

Long Boards

Sushi Karma

The Bar (Mission ONLY)

Brian’s Bakery

Estrella Azul

Thai Orchid

Energize Mission

Urban Prairie Coffee

Rock Creek Brewery*

Sand Hills Brewery

Toppers

Salsa Grill

The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen

Ad Astra

Foggi Ice Cream