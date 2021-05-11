Mission launches housing assistance program for those affected by COVID-19

MISSION, Kan. — If you’re a Mission resident falling behind on your rent because of COVID-19, a new program could help you catch up on payments.

The Mission City Council has allocated $15,000 to fund a new housing assistance program.

The city is partnering with Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas to distribute funds. The program will cover the cost of one month of rent for tenants or a single mortgage payment for homeowners.

Emily Randel , assistant to the city administrator, said this is the first housing assistance program sponsored by the city.

“We know that housing costs are among the most principle financial burdens that people deal with on a day-to-day basis. When employment or other pressures intensify, they get impacted first,” Randel said.

To qualify, applicants must:

– Have a household income that is at or below 50 percent of the income limits established by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department.

-Have been a Mission resident as of January 2020.

-Have missed at least one rent or mortgage payment since April 1, 2020.

-Confirm assistance will be used for the primary residence .

-Confirm they have not received rent/mortgage assistance from other sources for the month for which they are requesting assistance.

Tenants and property owners can find more details on how to apply here, or by calling Catholic Charities at 913-384-6608.