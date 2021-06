MISSION, Kan. — Crews spent hours in the heat working to repair a sinkhole that formed near West 55th Street and Woodson Road, forcing crews to close the intersection on Wednesday.

Pictures tweeted by the city show the damaged 15-inch metal pipe that rusted and collapsed. Mission said the pipe is decades old.

Progress is being made to repair of the pipe failure at 55th Street and Woodson. This section of the decades old 15" corrugated metal pipe rusted and collapsed, causing the sink hole that appeared Wednesday. We expect the work to be completed on Monday. pic.twitter.com/3kb6x0dc6C — City of Mission, KS (@CityofMissionKS) June 18, 2021

Crews removed the damaged section of the pipe and are working to replace it. They will then repave the damaged section of the street.

The area is expected to reopen on Monday.