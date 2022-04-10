MISSION, Kan. — Mission police responded to the call of a shooting on the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive.

According to the police chief, one male teen is dead and one female was shot and taken to the hospital. Both of the victims were teens.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Silverwood Apartment Complex.

Police are looking for an SUV that sped away from the scene. If you have any information, you can contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along on this situation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.