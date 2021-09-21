Mission voters approve sales tax increase

MISSION, Kan. — Mission voters have approved a city-wide sales tax increase that will go into effect next year.

With 1,631 votes cast in the mail-in election, voters approved increasing the city’s current 1/4-cent sales tax to a 3/8-cent tax to fund city street maintenance.

Roughly 24 percent of the 6,897 registered voters in Mission participated in the 20 day mail-in election. Unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office show 1,258 (77.13%) people voted in favor of the sales tax increase, while 373 (22.87%) voted against it.

The proposed tax rate is expected to generate approximately $950,000 annually to be used for transportation improvements. That money will go toward things like street, bridge and sidewalk repairs as well as bike infrastructure and street traffic lights.

The new tax rate will go into effect April 1, 2022 and expire in March 2032.