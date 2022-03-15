BUTLER, Mo. — The Bates County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found dead inside a house.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in rural Butler, Missouri, on Friday, March 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a 14-year-old boy on the kitchen floor. They said he was unresponsive when they arrived at the house and died from his injuries.

During the investigation deputies determined two 14-year-old boys were outside shooting a pistol at targets. When they were finished, the teenagers took the gun into the house and were trying to place it back in a gun safe. Deputies said the gun discharged and hit one of the teenagers, killing him.

At this point in the preliminary investigation deputies said the shooting seems to have been accidental.

